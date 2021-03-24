Ram Gopal Varma Praises Kangana Ranaut’s Thalaivi Trailer Despite Their ‘Disagreements’

Kangana Ranaut starrer Thalaivi's trailer was unveiled yesterday by the makers on the occasion of Kangana's birthday. Netizens were spellbound to see the actor ace the role of former Tamil Nadu CM Jayalalithaa so effortlessly in the trailer. Not only her fans, it seems now that filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma is also mighty impressed with her act on the trailer.

Ram Gopal Varma took to his social media handle to praise Kangana Ranaut's performance in the trailer. The filmmaker also hinted that he is sometimes not in agreement with the actor's views and opinions but when it came to her act in the Thalaivi trailer, RGV could not stop praising Kangana. The director stated that he might disagree with the actor on certain overreaches in some specific regions but that he wishes to salute her for being extremely super-duper special in the trailer. Take a look at the post by the filmmaker.

Hey @KanganaTeam I might disagree with u on certain overreaches in some specific regions but I want to salute u for being so super duper special #ThalaiviTrailer is just MINDBLOWING and I am sure JAYALALITHA must be thrilled in heaven 🙏🙏🙏 — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) March 23, 2021

The filmmaker went on to call the Thalaivi trailer mind-blowing. Ram Gopal Varma concluded by stating that the former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, Jayalalithaa would be thrilled in heaven. Kangana Ranaut was also quick to reply to the compliment by the director.

Kangana Ranaut replied to Ram Gopal Varma's statement by saying that she does not disagree with him on anything. The Tanu Weds Manu Returns actor further said that she likes and appreciates the filmmaker in this dead serious world where egos and pride get hurt easily. Kangana lastly added that she appreciates the Satya director not taking anything seriously, not even himself and thanked him for his compliment. Take a look at the reply by Kangana.

Hey sir... I don’t disagree with you on anything... I like and appreciate you very much, in this dead serious world where egos and prides get hurt so easily I appreciate you cause you don’t take anything seriously not even yourself.... Thank you for compliments. https://t.co/bF8XpI83yG — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) March 24, 2021

Talking about the trailer of the film Thalaivi, Kangana Ranaut's performance in the trailer has been on the receiving end of several praises. The trailer also features actor Arvind Swamy who will be essaying the role of MGR. The movie has been helmed by AL Vijay. Kangana could not stop praising the director in the trailer launch of the movie. The actor also broke down stating that Vijay is one of the few men she has met who really believed in her talent.

