Ranbir Kapoor, Imtiaz Ali, AR Rahman, Sanjana Sanghi Join In For Video Call As Rockstar Turns 10

The movie Rockstar that was released on November 11, 2021, starring Ranbir Kapoor in the lead role, is still hailed as one of the most passionate and beautiful movies being made on human pain and pathos. The performances, music and direction of the film are still adored by many cinema enthusiasts. It was helmed by Imtiaz Ali and also starred Nargis Fakhri, Sanjana Sanghi, Piyush Mishra, Aditi Rao Hydari and the late Shammi Kapoor in pivotal roles. The movie completes 10 years and on the occasion, the team of the movie reunited for a video call. A glimpse of the same was shared by Sanjana on her social media handle.

Sanjana Sanghi shared a screenshot of the video call that has Ranbir Kapoor, AR Rahman, Irshad Kamil and Imtiaz Ali in the frame. However, the lead female protagonist of the movie, Nargis Fakhri visibly gave the reunion a miss for some reason. Ranbir can be seen sporting a casual brown full-sleeved attire that he has paired up with a cap. Sanjana looks pretty in a light green top. The Dil Bechara actress shared a long heartfelt caption on the occasion of Rockstar's milestone.

Ranbir Kapoor And Alia Bhatt To Tie The Knot In December?

Alia Bhatt Enjoys Sunset With Ranbir Kapoor On His Birthday, Calls Him Her Life

The actress stated, "And just like that, today marks 10 glorious years to our beloved Rockstar becoming yours forever. 10 years to that one single surreal moment that single-handedly changed my life and the way I look at life forever. Magic is the only word to describe how each moment, each bond, each scene performed on this mystical journey has ever felt. And gratitude, the only emotion that overflows. As we all huddled up to drown ourselves in nostalgia, I was left with a lump in my throat, it all still feels like yesterday. Thank you @arrahman Sir for bringing us together so impromptu, you're the best. Excerpts from our walk down memory lane, stories you may or may not know are coming to you soon. (Ranbir & @imtiazaliofficial pulling my leg just as was done with Little Sanj at 14 years of age of course continues)." Take a look at the post.

Rockstar is hailed as one of the best works of Imtiaz Ali and had also catapulted Ranbir Kapoor into the main league. The movie had also won Ranbir many awards. There is a buzz that Ranbir may soon collaborate with Imtiaz for a project once again.