Sanjana Sanghi Recalls Working With Ranbir Kapoor In Rockstar; Says They Share A Valuable & Special Bond

Ranbir Kapoor-Nargis Fakhri's Rockstar completes a decade today (November 11, 2021). The film helmed by Imtiaz Ali also stars Sanjana Sanghi in a small role. In her latest tete-a-tete with ETimes, the actress walked down the memory and shared her experience of working on this film.

Sanjana told the leading daily, "My role in Rockstar was definitely limited but thank you for thinking that it shone the most. I didn't really realise the fact that even after so many years, people not just still remember Mandy but also connect with her. It means so much that she has entered their subconscious."

On being asked if there's anything about her performance that she would have changed today, the actress said, "Since you're asking what I would do differently if I were to play her today, a part of me thinks I wouldn't have been able to play her today. I think the performance has a lot to do with her rawness and innocence that I had in me as a 13-14 year old who was so new to the world of movies. It added so much to Mandy. It is something that can only be created at that time. These things are so special that they happen at the right time and right place, so I would never try to touch Mandy again or add or subtract anything. She is not a perfect character at all, but it's just that I wouldn't do it any other way."

Sanjana has often mentioned in her interviews that she is a huge fan of Ranbir Kapoor. In her new interview too, she talked about her bond with her Rockstar co-star. The actress said that she is still in touch with him and that they share a valuable and special bond.

"I am definitely a fan of Ranbir. I became his biggest fan when I met him at Dharamshala on the 'Rockstar' set because there was an unbelievable amount of instant comfort, support and encouragement that came from his side throughout. It honestly made me feel like home on sets. We shared the craziest banter, full of sarcasm, which only we understood at that time, and it continues to be the same to this day. I have been in touch; it has been a valuable and special bond," the actress told the tabloid.

Meanwhile, Sanjana also completes 10 years in the industry today. Speaking about it, she went on to say, "When I look back, the first thing I feel is gratitude in an unquantifiable amount. If it weren't for 'Rockstar' as a child actor, then I don't think I would have ever discovered my way in the movies. It's now the passion of my life."

Sanjana made her debut as a leading lady with Sushant Singh Rajput's Dil Bechara in 2020. She will next be in Aditya Roy Kapur-starrer Om: The Battle Within.