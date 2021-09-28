Alia Bhatt Enjoys Sunset With Ranbir Kapoor On His Birthday, Calls Him Her Life

Since morning many B-town celebrities wished actor Ranbir Kapoor on their social media handles, but his fans have been desperately waiting for his picture from today's celebration. Reportedly, Ranbir is currently holidaying in Jodhpur along with Alia Bhatt and the latter gave her fans a sneak-peek of their quality time.

Alia shared a beautiful picture with Ranbir and captioned it as, "Happy birthday my life 💗♾✨." In the picture, Alia and Ranbir are seen enjoying the sunset while facing a lake. Their picture is gorgeous enough to make their fans go gaga over their bond.

"They are the best couple in the world," commented a user on their picture.

"Omg! Omg! Omg! Finally a picture of you two. Happy birthday RK... you are the the best," commented another user.

One more Instagram user wrote, "Finally!!! Happy Birthday RK! Couple goals."

"I got goosebumps seeing the caption then the PICTURE," wrote one of Alia's Instagram followers.

Just like his fans, Ranbir's mom Neetu Kapoor and sister Riddhima Kapoor also posted heart emoticons on Alia's post.

With respect to work, Alia and Ranbir will next be seen in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra. The film which marks their first collaboration, also casts Amitabh Bachchan, Akkineni Nagarjuna, Dimple Kapadia and Mouni Roy in prominent roles.

Apart from Brahmastra, Ranbir has Karan Malhotra's Shamshera, Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal and Luv Ranjan's untitled next in his kitty. In Shamshera, he will share screen space with Vaani Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt, and in Animal, he will share screen space with Parineeti Chopra, Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol.

Luv Ranjan's next on the other hand will mark the first collaboration of Ranbir and Shraddha Kapoor.