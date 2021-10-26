Ranbir Kapoor And Alia Bhatt To Tie The Knot In December?

It's no secret that Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are in love with each other. From vacationing together at exotic locations to their multiple family outings, the celebrity couple has been shelling out some major relationship goals. Amid this, rumours about their impending wedding often make it to the news.

The latest buzz in the tinsel town now is that the lovebirds might end up exchanging wedding vows in December this year. As per a report in Deccan Chronicle, both the stars have emptied their date diaries after wrapping up Brahmastra's shoot.



The report stated that Ranbir was supposed to kickstart the work on Sandeep Reddy Vanga's directorial Animal by the end of this year. However, he has now apparently alloted his dates next year. Meanwhile, his lady love Alia has finished her assignments thus far, including her last film production Darlings. She will begin shooting for Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zara only after the filmmaker wraps up the shoot of Pukar.

The news portal further stated an industry source saying that Alia is only expected to promote Gangubai Kathiawadi, which is to release in January next year. Thus, both the stars have kept themselves free a few days from November until the first few days of January wherein which they are likely to tie the knot.

A source told Deccan Chronicle, "Ranbir has pushed the Animal shoot to 2022; besides, he has to Shamshera to promote, which releases in March 2022. The buzz is that the two are getting married in December, which is why they've kept their date diaries empty, just as Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma had done even as they denied about the wedding before going off to Italy to get married. Hopefully, there'll be an official announcement, just as the Kapoors normally do."

Last year in an interview with former journalist and film critic Rajeev Masand, Ranbir had opened up on his wedding plans and said that he and Alia would have sealed the deal had the COVID-19 pandemic not hit lives.