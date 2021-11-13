Ranbir Kapoor Said Yes To Rockstar Because He Was Looking For A Heartbreak

On November 11, 2021, Imtiaz Ali's Rockstar completed ten years and on that note, we bring to you an old interview of actor Ranbir Kapoor, wherein he had revealed the real reason behind saying yes to the film.

While speaking to a media portal during the promotions of the film, Ranbir had admitted that just like his character Jordan, he was also looking for a heartbreak hence, he said yes to the film.

Ranbir had said, "In a very strange, bizarre way, I've never gone through heartbreak in my life. I know it's a terrible feeling and I understood Imtiaz's point of view, what he is trying to say through the film. This character is a Jaat [a colloquial term used in India to connote a particularly wild, untamed person]. We did preparation to understand his life: where he comes from, the people he hangs out with, and the way he walks and the way he talks-all the physical attributes of this person."

Ranbir further added, "But I think what really connects me to this character was he was looking for a heartbreak and somehow so I am."

Ranbir further added that unlike Jordan, he respects his fans a lot and would never disrespect them. "I don't want to become that person. I respect my fans. I try and sign every autograph book that comes before me. Jordan wouldn't do that," said Ranbir.

In Rockstar, Ranbir played the character of Janardan/Jordan, a local Delhi boy who longs to become a great musician. The film, which also starred Nargis Fakhri in the lead role, was super hit at the box office and even today, fans loves to re-watch the film owing to Ranbir's brilliant performance.