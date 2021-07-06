Ranveer Singh's Birthday: Celebs Extend Warm Wishes To The Gully Boy Actor

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh celebrates his birthday today (July 6). The actor is inevitably touted to be one of the most versatile actors and a powerhouse of talent due to his glorious filmography over the years. While fans have been pouring in lovely birthday wishes for the actor, his friends from the industry also extended warm wishes on this special day.

Ranveer Singh's Simmba co-star Sara Ali Khan took to her social media handle to wish him on this special day. She shared a beautiful picture of the two from the promotions of their movie. The Love Aaj Kal actress captioned it stating, "Wish you all the love, luck, laughter, happiness, peace and Nutella." She also shared a Nutella emoji with the same. Take a look.

Happy Birthday Ranveer Singh: 6 Times He Made Us Say 'Boht Hard' With His Captivating Performances

Anushka Sharma also took to her social media account to wish the actor. The actress shared a stylish picture of the Gully Boy actor in a polka-dotted attire and cap that he has paired with striped pants. She captioned the same stating, "Happy Birthday Ranveer. May you continue to spread happiness and good vibes. Have a good year." The two have earlier collaborated in movies like Band Baaja Baarat, Ladies Vs Ricky Bahl and Dil Dhadakne Do. Take a look at her wish.

Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani: Karan Johar Announces 'Anokhi Kahani' With Ranveer Singh & Alia Bhatt

Kriti Sanon had a quirky way to wish the actor. She shared her first look from her upcoming film Mimi wherein her character is staring lovingly at a shirtless picture of Ranveer Singh. She revealed that her character from the movie adores the actor. Take a look at the post shared by her.

Madhuri Dixit shared an endearing picture with the Bajirao Mastani actor to wish him. The picture has the two shaking a leg together at the sets of the dance reality show Jhalak Dikhla Ja wherein Madhuri was one of the judges. The Hum Apke Hai Kon actor captioned the same stating, "Happy Birthday to the mighty force of talent and entertainment Ranveer. Wish you the best with everything." Take a look at the picture.

Ananya Panday shared a throwback picture with Ranveer Singh on his special day. She shared a picture of them posing for a picture back in the year 2014. The Student Of The Year 2 actress captioned it stating, "Ran Ran Happy Birthday to my forever bestie."