Ranvir Shorey And Konkona Sen Sharma Strike A Goofy Pose With Son Haroon On His Birthday

Former couple Ranvir Shorey and Konkona Sen Sharma recently came under one roof to celebrate their son Haroon's 10th birthday. Later, Ranvir took to his Twitter page to share a picture from the birthday celebration in which he and his ex wife Konkona are seen posing with Haroon with his birthday cake.

While Ranvir and Konkona are seen showing five of their fingers making it ten, their son is seen making a goofy face while showing off his ten fingers. The Traffic Signal actor captioned his picture as, "10! Happy Birthday, Haroon Shorey! You light up our lives!"

Ranvir Shorey and Konkona Sen Sharma tied the knot in 2010 and welcomed their son Haroon in 2011. After five years of marriage, the couple announced their separation in 2015. Their divorce came through in August last year. The couple has been granted the joint custody of their son, Haroon.

Recently, during an interactive session on Twitter, when a netizen asked Ranvir about remarrying Konkona, the actor reacted by simplying dropping a bunch of laughing emoticons.

In one of his interviews with a leading tabloid, when the Ek Tha Tiger actor was asked if there is any possibility of him working with his ex wife Konkona in a film, Ranvir replied, "I doubt that. With the first one (Konkona's directorial debut A Death In The Gunj), she made sure I was a part of it, but we were separating at the time. Even if the bitterness is there, it should not spill over to the child's life. That is more important for me. Whatever steps we take, they have to be right for Haroon."

