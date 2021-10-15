Richa Chadha Surprises Beau Ali Fazal On His Birthday On His Set In Delhi

Come October and there begins the season of celebration. What with the traditional festive spirit all around, an incoming birthday is all the more reason to celebrate. As Ali Fazal ushers in his birthday on the 15th of October, he is currently shooting in Delhi for his upcoming film, Khufiya.

Delhi girl Richa Chadha didn't want to let the day pass by just like that. She has flown into Delhi to surprise the actor on set. Richa and Ali have been friends since they met on the sets of Fukrey. They recently became open about their relationship as a couple.

Ali has been filming in Delhi with Vishal Bhardwaj and Tabu, and Delhi girl Richa perhaps didn't want to miss out on an opportunity to regale her fiancé in her hometown.

Ali Fazal Confirms He Will Marry Richa Chadha In 2022; 'There Will Definitely Be Celebrations'

Richa Chadha Deletes Twitter From Phone, Says Its Too Toxic

The couple, whose impending wedding has been the talk of the town haven't zeroed in on a date yet, due to the intermittent lockdowns for COVID-19. This next-gen power couple sure have their hands full with work. While Richa will be seen in Six Suspects, Inside Edge Season 3 and perhaps a Sanjay Leela Bhansali production, Ali has a big Hollywood release where he'll be seen with Gal Gadot in Death On The Nile.