Ritesh Sidhwani Sets Up Vaccination Drive For Members Of Producers Guild of India, Staff And Others

Film
producer
Ritesh
Sidhwani
has
taken
upon
him
the
responsibility
to
vaccinate
all
members
of
the
Producers
Guild
of
India,
members
of
his
staff,
his
neighborhood
and
underprivileged
section
of
the
society.
Ritesh's
effort
has
been
tremendous
in
getting
a
large
chunk
of
the
industry
vaccinated.
Siddhwani
has
tied
up
with
Bhaktivendata
Hospital
in
Mira
Road
to
help
him
execute
his
mission
to
help
industry
and
society.
It
is
learnt
that
Siddhwani
also
helped
in
acquiring
15000
doses
of
the
vaccine
in
the
month
of
May.
Siddhwani
is
contributing
an
extra
amount
of
money
so
that
we
can
go
out
and
vaccinate
people
in
the
rural
areas
free
of
cost.
Bhaktivedanta
wasn't
even
listed
in
the
SERUM's
list,
but
Ritesh
spotted
the
opportunity
and
got
the
entire
process
executed
at
the
earliest.