Rohit Shetty's OTT Cop Flick Has Vicky Kaushal, Sidharth Malhotra, Tiger Shroff Competing For The Main Lead?

Rohit Shetty is a name synonymous with blockbuster action, comedy and entertaining films. The director has curated his very own cop universe with movies like Singham, Simmba and the soon-to-be-released Sooryavanshi. However, now the latest development is that he is also going to bring alive a gritty cop flick for the OTT platform too. Not only this, but bankable actors like Vicky Kaushal, Tiger Shroff and Sidharth Malhotra are in the race for the main lead reportedly.

According to a news report in Mid-Day, Rohit Shetty will be backing up the web series for the OTT streaming platform Amazon Prime Video that will be touted to be a cop drama. The project will be directed by his assistant Sushwanth Prakash. The report further added that Sidharth Malhotra, Tiger Shroff and Vicky Kaushal are in talks to headline the 8-episode series.

The three actors who are inevitably at the pinnacle of their careers are the top choices for the main role. The news report quoted a source to reveal, "They are Rohit's top choices for the role as the material demands an actor who is adept at action. If all goes well, the actioner will roll by December. Though it marks Rohit's foray into the OTT world, he is not in a rush to announce it and will probably do so only after the release date of Sooryavanshi is finalised."

If this development is true, then it will be nothing short of a visual delight for the fans of Rohit Shetty and these three handsome hunks. It is just a matter of time to wait and see who out of the three actors will go on to grab the coveted lead role in the show. However, there has not been any official announcement by the Golmaal Returns director.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Rohit Shetty's much-awaited film Sooryavanshi is still awaiting a release date due to the unfortunate scenario of the COVID-19 pandemic. The movie is ready to release and has also unveiled its trailer a long time back but fans are still waiting for it to hit the theatres. The movie stars Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif in the lead roles.