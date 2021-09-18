Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Did Rohit Shetty Accidentally Hint Towards The Winner's Name?

The stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 is soon inching towards its finale. The show has Arjun Bijlani and Divyanka Tripathi competing for the winner's title. Now it seems like the host Rohit Shetty may have accidentally hinted towards the winner of the show.

According to a news report in Sakshi Post, a video has gone viral on social media wherein Rohit Shetty can be seen praising Arjun Bijlani's performance on the show. The news report quoted the Singham Returns director to be saying, "So far, Arjun's journey in the show has been just commendable and he is a very down-to-earth person. He performs stunts but never prefers to show off and he is one contestant who completes all his tasks without a hitch."

Not only this, but Rohit Shetty also revealed that Arjun Bijlani performed all the stunts by following the rules. Now, these statements of the Simmba director has got the tongues wagging of the netizens by curiosity to know if it is the Miley Jab Hum Tum actor that has emerged as the winner of the show. Those who have followed the show will know that Arjun has been one of the most consistent contestants of the show. It will be interesting to see who out of Arjun and Divyanka Tripathi emerges victorious in the finale.

Apart from this the news report also stated that the grand finale of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 will reportedly be taking place on September 25 and 26. The report had further stated that the finale of the show was supposed to take place this weekend but was postponed due to the clashing finale dates with Bigg Boss OTT. It is not a hidden fact that both the reality shows have a massive fan-following so the makers wanted to avert a clash between their finale episodes.

Meanwhile, this season of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 had seen celebs like Rahul Vaidya, Abhinav Shukla, Nikki Tamboli, Shweta Tiwari, Aastha Gill, Varun Sood, Vishal Aditya Singh and Sourabh Raj Jain participate in the show. The show was shot in Cape Town, South Africa. The contestants of the show were recently also seen in the reality show Dance Deewane 3.