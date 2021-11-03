saif-ali-khan-boasts-about-siddhant-chaturvedi-ahead-of-bunty-aur-babli-2-release

Saif Ali Khan could not stop raving about his Bunty Aur Babli 2 co-star Siddhant Chaturvedi and said that the latter is a star, because he acts so well. While speaking to a media agency, Saif said, "For someone so young to have the screen presence that he has and the acting maturity that he exhibits, he is definitely one of the most exciting talents that the industry has chanced upon."

He further praised Zoya Akhtar for discovering a talent like Chaturvedi. Those who are unaware Siddhant made his Bollywood debut with Gully Boy in 2019 and won millions of hearts with his acting prowess.

Rani Mukerji Praises Bunty Aur Babli 2 Co-Star Sharvari; 'She Has Really Surprised Me With Her Craft'

Saif said, "We have to credit Zoya Akhtar for discovering him for 'Gully Boy' and Adi (Aditya Chopra) for believing that he can be a quintessential hero in a comedy genre which is one of the toughest for any actor to crack."

Saif further added that Siddhant is a natural in front of the camera and that he was born to be an actor. Saif went on to add that Siddhant is fantastic in Bunty Aur Babli 2 and he lights up the screen with his performance and persona every time he comes on screen. The Hum Tum actor further stated that Bunty Aur Babli 2 will showcase him as a masala Hindi film hero and from what he has seen of him, he thoroughly relishes being one.

Well, we totally agree with Saif!

Sharvari On Getting To Speak Marathi In Bunty Aur Babli 2: I Was Thrilled To Shoot This Sequence

Apart from Saif and Siddhant, the film also casts Rani Mukerji and Sharvari in the lead roles. The film will release in theatres on November 19, 2021.