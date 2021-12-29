Salman Khan Dances On Tamma Tamma Song With His Niece Aayat; Watch The Video

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan and his niece Aayat share the same birthday (December 27). Like every year, this time too, the little munchkin celebrated her birthday with her 'mamujaan' Salman. On Monday, Aayat's father and actor Aayush Sharma shared a cute video of the duo dancing.

The Antim actor took to his Instagram stories to share a clip which featured Salman holding Ayat in his arms, while dancing to the popular song Tamma Tamma. Have a look.

Fans couldn't stop gushing over the adorable video. An Instagram user commented, "This is such a cute video. Salman is dancing like a little kid. He looks so happy. May God bless him with many more years." Another one wrote, "Ayat is so cute. Kaisa cute sa face bana rahi hai (She is making such a cute face)."

Earlier, celebrity fashion designer Ashley Rebello had shared a sneak-peek from Salman's birthday celebration at his Panvel farmhouse. In the video, the Bollywood star was seen cutting the birthday cake with Aayat. He had captioned his post as, "Happy birthday @beingsalmankhan thank u for being u , and loving me the way I am , u and ur family mean the world to me @amritakak @samanthalockwood @deannepanday @aaysharma @vanturiulia and happy birthday darling ayat ❤️❤️."

Check out the video.

Salman Khan's birthday bash was attended by many celebrity guests like Iulia Vantur, Samantha Lockwood, Arbaaz Khan, Alvira Khan, Atul Agnihotri, Ramesh Taurani, Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia Deshmukh, Bobby Deol, Sajid Nadiadwala, Ibrahim Ali Khan amongst others.

Ahead of his birthday, Salman was bitten by a snake at his farmhouse in Panvel and was briefly admitted to a hospital. He was later discharged from the hospital the next day. Later while speaking with a news agency, the actor had revealed that the snake bit him thrice and he was hospitalized for six hours.