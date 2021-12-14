Prabhas Surpasses Salman Khan As The Highest Paid Actor In India; His Fee For Adipurush Will Blow Your Mind

One doesn't need to mention about the craze of actor Prabhas in India. He's known as the 'Baahubali' of our film industry. Latest reports suggest that he has surpassed superstar Salman Khan as the highest paid actor of India, and his remuneration for Adipurush will blow your mind. A trade expert told a leading daily that Prabhas has charged a whopping Rs 150 crore for Om Raut's directorial, which also casts Saif Ali Khan, Kriti Sanon and Sunny Singh.

Times Of India quoted a source as saying, "Prabhas is way ahead of the Khans and Akshay Kumar who still churn out maximum Hindi releases. His remuneration for Adipurush, which is close to 150 crores, surpassed the fee that Salman Khan received for Sultan and Tiger Zinda Hai and what Akshay Kumar charged for Bell Bottom. Filmmakers and investors are willing to ride mega-budgets on Prabhas as he is the most dependable actor whose loyal fans ensure he's ruling on the numero uno spot."

The trade expert also said that Prabhas has also been selective in his brand endorsements.

Earlier, while speaking about Adipurush, Om Raut had said that Prabhas and Saif have undergone a remarkable physical transformation and there is massive action involved in the film. "There is a lot of work that is going on. There is a lot of physical transformation that Prabhas has undergone from an artiste's point of view and he continues to work on it even now as we shoot. With Saif Ali Khan, it is evident in the pictures, but I cannot reveal much," said Raut while speaking to the daily.

With respect to work, apart from Adipurush, Prabhas will next be seen in Radhe Shyam and Project K.