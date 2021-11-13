Shikha Talsania On Being Stereotyped: Only Two Out Of Ten Filmmakers Would Look At Me Differently

In her recent tete-a-tete with a leading daily, actress Shikha Talsania opened up about being stereotyped by filmmakers, and said that she is happy that things are changing and she has a lot more choices today.

"When earlier I used to get stereotyped I wouldn't know what to do. Only 2 out of ten filmmakers would look at me differently. However, today the number has risen to 5 out of ten people. I am my father's carbon copy. What kept me going is the fact that my dad was never written about her appearance but his work. I knew for a fact that if I focused upon my work I could only progress. I just kept trying different things and I never stopped hustling," said Shikha, while speaking to Times Of India.

The Veere Di Wedding actress further said that she is happy that she played characters with body image issues and added, "For the longest time, their representation on screen has been weird. They were either shown as hungry, horny or just funny. Uske aalawa inn characters mein kuch nahi that. But have we ever wondered what's going on in their minds or hearts? So, I am very happy that I got to represent that."

Shikha went on to assert that she is very happy that she has been a part of inclusivity and diversity that people need in this industry. Shikha also said that she gets to do parts that have nothing to do with her physicality, but her skillset and she is loving every bit of it.

She concluded by saying that she just wants to act so that she could bring new things to the table.