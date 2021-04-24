Shravan Rathod's Son Says His Father Didn't Tell Him About Visiting Kumbh Mela; 'I Would've Never Let Him Go'

Grieving over his father's untimely demise, Sanjeev Rathod, son of late music composer Shravan Kumar Rathod, revealed to a media portal that he was not aware of his dad's plan to visit Kumbh Mela in Haridwar. He further said that had he known about his plan, he would have stopped him from going to Kumbh Mela.

For the unversed, Shravan Rathod had tested positive for COVID-19 after his visit to Kumbh Mela. He had a multi-organ failure after testing positive for the virus, due to which he couldn't survive.

"He never told us he was going to Kumbh. He told us he was going to Haridwar. [I repeatedly] asked him, if he was fine. If it was in my hand I would have never let him go. But I have seen people dying [despite] sitting at home. Catching the infection or dying is inevitable," Sanjeev revealed to the leading daily.

Giving an update about him and his family coping up with the tragedy, Sanjeev said, "My brother Darshan did the rituals as he tested negative. Mother and I are in the hospital. We all are struggling to cope with this irreplaceable loss to our family."

In the same interview, Sanjeev further shared that Shravan suffered from breathing issues six months back and added, "Once he felt better, he had again started travelling. He went to Badrinath temple, then he went to Jagannath Puri in Orissa and his final destination was Kumbh mela with mom."

Meanwhile, many celebrities including Akshay Kumar, Madhuri Dixit Nene, AR Rahman, Ajay Devgn, etc., expressed their grief over Shravan Rathod's unfortunate demise.