Shreyas Talpade Says He Was Backstabbed By Certain Bollywood Friends; 'The Egos Are So Fragile In Industry'

Shreyas Talpade has many memorable films like Iqbal, Dor, Om Shanti Om, Welcome to Sajjanpur and many others to his credit. But unlike some of his contemporaries, the actor's journey have had more share of downs than ups. In a recent tete-a-tete, the actor said that he lacks the skill to market himself, believing that his work should do the talking.

While speaking with ETImes, Shreyas said that some of his solo projects failed to work at the box office and added, "I think the only thing I lacked was the ability to market myself. I belong to the school of thought that says your work should get you more work."

Elaborating on it, the actor recalled how he was sidelined by many whom he considered 'friends' and told the daily. Shreyas said that there were certain actors who refused to do films with him.

ALSO READ: Shreyas Talpade Says He Is Not A Part Of Any Gang And Is Glad To Have Missed Certain Things

"I found out that there are certain actors who are insecure about sharing screen space with me and don't want me in a film. I have done certain films for friends only keeping their interests in mind but then I have been back-stabbed by the same friends. Then there are friends who go ahead and make films without including me, which makes one question if they are even friends at all. Actually, in the industry, 90% of the people are just acquaintances, there are only 10% who actually feel happy when you do well. The egos are so fragile here," ETimes was quoted as saying.

In the same interview, Shreyas also mentioned that everytime he feels upset about his career, he reminds himself that he's the man who did Iqbal.

ALSO READ: Shreyas Talpade On Film Industry Going Through Rough Phase Due To COVID-19: It Is Frustrating

The actor was quoted as saying, "Even someone like Mr (Amitabh) Bachchan had to go through a bad patch, so who are we? He was down and out yet bounced back to reach even greater heights. This is happening with me too. Every time I feel depressed, I remind myself I was the guy who did Iqbal."

He further added, "I am happy with where I am today but I am not done; I am still hungry for good roles. It's very important that every actor goes through this patch because it helps you mature over time and value things more. I want to die acting...on sets, or on stage while performing."

Workwise, Shreyas Talpade was last seen in the 2019 film Setters.