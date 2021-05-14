Son Sings Kishore Kumar's 'Tera Mujhse Hai Pehle Ka' Song To Dying Mother; Leaves Netizens In Tears

While India continues its battle against the second wave of the deadly COVID-19 virus, it is the social media which is helping in raising awareness about it. In the last couple of months, we came across many heart-breaking and heart-winning incidents about people battling with COVID-19, but nothing broke our heart like the recent incident, which is going viral on social media.

A doctor named Dipshikha Ghosh took to her Twitter page to share a heart-wrenching moment between a son and a mother that she witnessed at her hospital.\

She wrote, "Today, towards the end of my shift, I video called the relatives of a patient who is not going to make it. We usually do that in my hospital if it's something they want. This patient's son asked for a few minutes of my time. He then sang a song for his dying mother."

She further wrote, "He sang Tera Mujhse Hai Pehle Ka Nata Koi. I just stood there holding the phone, looking at him looking at his mother and singing. The nurses came over and stood in silence. He broke down in the middle but finished the verse. He asked her vitals, thanked me and hung up."

The doctor further wrote that she and the nurses stood there with their eyes moist. Later, the nurses went back one by one to their allocated patients. Dipshikha further wrote that Kishore Kumar's song 'Tera Mujhse' will always remind her about the mother-son duo, who bid an emotional goodbye to each other.

The doctor's tweets have taken the internet by storm. Many netizens reacted to her tweets and offered condolences to the deceased woman's family.