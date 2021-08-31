    For Quick Alerts
      Sumit Antil Wins Gold; Sidharth Malhotra, Akshay Kumar, And Others Laud The Athlete

      Sumit Antil, the 23-year-old athlete won the gold medal, as well as set a new world record at the Paralympics 2021. In the finals of the Paralympics 2021 which is being held in Tokyo, Sumit Antil set a world record in F64 Javelin Throw with a 68.08 m throw in his second attempt. The Bollywood celebs, including Sidharth Malhotra and Akshay Kumar, lauded the athlete for the win.

      Check out the reactions of Bollywood celebs, here:

      Sumit Antil Wins Gold; Sidharth Malhotra, Akshay Kumar, And Others Laud The Athlete

      Sidharth Malhotra

      The Shershaah actor lauded Sumit Antil for the historical win, with a special post on his official social media handles. "It's another Gold for India. Congratulations to Sumit Antil for winning a Gold medal in the F64 Javelin Throw at the #Paralympics," wrote Sidharth Malhotra in his Instagram story.

      Akshay Kumar

      The Khiladi of Bollywood shared a picture of Sumit Antil from the Tokyo Paralympics on his official pages, along with a note. "Yet another #Gold for India! Heartiest congratulations #SumitAntil on the record-breaking throw 🙌🏻 What a brilliant performance. We are so proud of you. #Paralympics #Tokyo2020," wrote Akshay Kumar.

      Abhishek Bachchan

      The Ludo actor took to his official social media pages and wrote: "A force to reckon with! Congratulations, #SumitAntil, for winning a #gold medal and taking #TokyoParalympics by storm with a world record in #JavelinThrow. #Paralympics"

      Anil Kapoor

      The senior actor shared the post by Paralympics India official Twitter page with the caption: "Another 🥇 for 🇮🇳!! Congratulations #SumitAntil!!! #TokyoParalympics"

      Randeep Hooda

      The versatile actor shared a picture of Sumit Antil on his official pages, and wrote: "लट्ठ गाड़ कै, पाड़ कै, फेर गाड़ दिया !!! Breaks the world record and then breaks his own record in the next throw.. #SumitAntil you legend #GoldMedal #Gold #Parathletics #Paralympics #ParalympicsTokyo2020"

      Taapsee Hooda

      The talented actress shared the news reports by a leading media portal on her official Twitter page and wrote: "Javelin again! Gold again ! And with that the medal tally for India in Paralympics goes to 8! Congratulations Sumit Antil!"

