Sushant Singh Rajput's Birth Anniversary: Shweta Singh Kirti Shares Fond Memories Of The Late Actor

Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput shared a close bond with his sister Shweta Singh Kirti. On his thirty-fifth birth anniversary today, Shweta reminisced all the good times she spent with her late brother, and penned a heartfelt post for him.

She shared a collage of Sushant's pictures with his niece and other family members, and captioned them as, "Love you Bhai ❤️❤️❤️ You are part of me and will always remain so... #SushantDay."

Shweta's precious memories of the late actor left fans emotional. An Instagram user wrote, "Happy Birthday To Our Inspiration!❤️🦋 Thankyou Sush for teaching us to live our life to the fullest ❤️ You're FOREVER & we mean it! 🙏🏼." "Always and Forever ❤ Into our Hearts ❤️," wrote a netizen. "Happiest Birthday SSR❤️always in our heart and prayers😇 Hope you have a great day at your favourite place, among star," read another comment.

Further, Sushant's sister Shweta also announced a scholarship worth USD 35,000 (Rs 25.5 lakh) for those who want to pursue Astrophysics at UC Berkeley, on the actor's birth anniversary today.

Post Sushant's untimely death, Shweta has been regularly sharing fond memories and throwback picture of the late actor.

A few weeks ago, she had shared a profound thought Sushant had jotted down at some point in his diary.

The note read, "I think I spent the 30 years of my life, first 30 trying to become something. I wanted to become good at things. I wanted to become good at tennis and school & grades. And everything I viewed in that perspective, I am not okay the way I am, but if I got good at things...... I realised I had the game wrong, because the GAME was always to find out what I already was!!" Shweta's post had received a lot of love and support from Sushant's fans.

