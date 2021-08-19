Twinkle Khanna Reviews Akshay Kumar's Bell Bottom; Latter Reacts To It!

Akshay Kumar's espionage thriller Bell Bottom is the first major Bollywood film to release in theatres today (August 19, 2021) since the COVID-19 pandemic struck the nation in March last year. While the first reviews of the film hint that the film has hit the bull's wife, Akshay's wife and former actress Twinkle Khanna who watched the film with her hubby in London.

Twinkle took to her Instagram page to share a picture of herself and Akshay heading for the film's premiere in London and captioned it as, "Looks like a walk in the park but we are actually heading to something even better, the screening of Mr K's fabulous movie-Bellbottom! #mustwatch."

An elated Akshay dropped a comment on Twinkle's post that read, "It feels like a walk in the park when she approves #BellBottom is a #mustwatch, she said it, not me (tongue out emoji).

See Twinkle's post.

Meanwhile, Bollywood superstar Ajay Devgn also reached out to Akshay on Twitter and congratulated him on his recent release.

The Bhuj: The Pride Of India actor tweeted, "Dear Akki, I've been hearing good reviews of Bell Bottom. Congratulations Also, your leap of faith in making it a theatrical release is praiseworthy. With you in this."

Earlier in a group interaction with reporters, Akshay had opened up on if he is worried about the film's box office collection as it isn't releasing in states like Maharashtra due to cinema halls being shut because of COVID-19 pandemic.

The superstar had said, "The pressure is that Maharashtra is still closed and 30 per cent of the money comes from Maharashtra. And because only 50 per cent occupancy is allowed so half of the rest of the 70 per cent share is also gone. But we have to take a risk. I am keeping my fingers crossed."

Helmed by Ranjit M Tewari, Bell Bottom revolves around a RAW agent who is entrusted with the responsibility of rescuing hostages from an hijacked Indian plane. The film also stars Vaani Kapoor, Lara Dutta and Huma Qureshi in pivotal roles.