Urmila Matondkar Reacts To Ripped Jeans Controversy; Asks 'What About The Torn Economy?'

Uttarakhand's newly appointed Chief Minister, Tirath Singh Rawat's recent comment on how 'ripped jeans pave the way for societal breakdown' has stirred a controversy with people expressing their outrage on social media. While some celebrities like Kangana Ranaut, Gul Panag posted pictures of themselves sporting the garment in question, others shared their thoughts on this controversial statement.

Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda was one of the first ones to condemn Rawat's comment. Now, actor and politician Urmila Matondkar has also reacted strongly to the 'ripped jeans' controversy.

The Rangeela actress took to her Twitter page and posted, "Manyavar ... the promising youth of the country will handle the torn #jeans .. but what about the torn #economy. #RippedJeansTwitter #rippedjeans."

Read her tweet.

Earlier, veteran actor and Samajwadi Party MP Jaya Bachchan had also weighed in on the 'ripped jeans' controversy while speaking with ANI.

She was quoted as saying by agency news, "Those in higher posts must think and make public statements. You say such things in today's times, you will decide who's cultured and who's not based on clothes? It's bad mindset and encourages crimes against women."

For the unversed, while attending a workshop, organised by the Uttarakhand State Commission for Protection of Child Rights in Dehradun. CM Rawat had said, "Showing bare knees by wearing ripped jeans just to look like rich kids is the value given now which is just a race towards westernisation when the Western world today is following us. Ripped jeans pave the way for societal breakdown and are a bad example parent set for children." Rawat's statement sparked a nationwide outrage amongst people.

ALSO READ: After Trying Her Hands In Politics, Urmila Matondkar To Make A Comeback On The Big Screen?

ALSO READ: Urmila Matondkar Shares 'Mangalsutra Moment' From Her Wedding On Her Fifth Wedding Anniversary