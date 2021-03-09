After Trying Her Hands In Politics, Urmila Matondkar To Make A Comeback On The Big Screen?

Yes, you read it right. We hear actress Urmila Matondkar is all set to make her comeback on the big screen for her fans and audiences, who missed her presence in the film industry. Urmila stayed away from the limelight for a long time until she decided to join politics. Soon, she was all over the headlines owing to her sudden decision to resign from the Congress party.

Now, in her recent tete-a-tete with a leading daily, Urmila revealed that her fans will soon see her on the big screen, and she will choose an interesting project for her comeback.

Urmila said, "When I look back, I have had such a versatile career. So, unless and until one is going to take it a notch higher, I don't see any interest or any point in taking up a project. I can't be doing things just for the heck of it, and which is why I was really gung-ho about the digital project. But I am sure that if not that, then something else which is great will come up."

She further added, "So, soon enough, you should see me on the big screen. I have promised myself that the project, which I take on, will be something exciting not just for me, but for my fans and the audience as well. There's so much content out there on all these platforms that it doesn't make sense to be a part of something mundane."

In the same interview, Urmila revealed that last year, she was supposed to star in a web series, but owing to the pandemic, the shoot of her web project didn't start and later got postponed.

When asked if she has any update related to the project, she denied and said that the last she heard was that the project is now stuck due to some permission issues. So, she is just waiting to see what happens next.

"Frankly, I don't even know whether the project will take off now. It would have been something great. I was really looking forward to it," concluded Matondkar.

