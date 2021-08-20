Vicky Kaushal And Kiara Advani To Shoot For A Lavish Dance Sequence For Mr Lele

Vicky Kaushal and Kiara Advani have started shooting for the Shashank Khaitan directorial Mr Lele in full swing. The film will mark the second collaboration of the two after Lust Stories. Now the latest development surrounding the film will inevitably make the fans of the two excited as it suggests that the actors will be shooting for a lavish dance number.

According to a news report in ETimes, Vicky Kaushal and Kiara Advani will be shooting for the same in Alibaug. The extravagant dance sequence will have some 40 to 60 background dancers and will be choreographed by Tushar Kalia. Vicky and Kiara were also spotted during the dance rehearsal of the song.

Amey Wagh To Star In Vicky Kaushal Starrer Mr Lele; Says 'I Am Learning A Lot On The Set Of Mr Lele'

A source close to the development revealed to the publication that due to this big dance number, many background dancers who were unemployed during the pandemic have now been getting work. The source added, "Dancers are now getting work, including the senior dancers, as big films from Bollywood have begun shooting for regular song sequences again."

Mr Lele's Shooting Halted After Lead Actors Vicky Kaushal-Bhumi Pednekar Test COVID-19 Positive

The film was earlier announced with Varun Dhawan as the main lead. However, after the movie was temporarily shelved due to the pandemic, it was newly introduced with a revamped cast that included Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani and Bhumi Pednekar. Kiara had recently shared a BTS picture from the sets of Mr Lele wherein she can be seen munching onto some midnight snacks with Vicky while shooting for the same.

Earlier it was reported that popular Marathi actor Amey Wagh has also joined the cast of Mr Lele. Speaking to The Times Of India, Amey recently spoke about working with Vicky Kaushal in the film. The Muramba actor said, "I am not allowed to speak much about this film but all I can say is that I am learning a lot on the set of Mr Lele and it has been a great experience while working with Vicky Kaushal.

The film will also mark Vicky Kaushal's second collaboration with Bhumi Pednekar. The two had earlier shared the screen space in the horror flick Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship. The movie reportedly also stars Abhishek Banerjee and Aparshakti Khurana in the lead roles.