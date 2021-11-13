Vicky Kaushal & Katrina Kaif’s Wedding Guest List Includes Karan Johar, Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani & More

According to reports, the wedding guest list for Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif includes one of the biggest stars of Bollywood. The two are all set to tie the knot in December at a fort resort in Jaipur. While their team is already on location getting the preparations ready, the couple reportedly has started sending out invites for the big day.

Before we bring you a glimpse of the wedding invites, India Today revealed big names from the industry that can be seen attending the big fat wedding. While reportedly the couple has asked their close Bollywood friends to keep themselves free from December 7 to 9, A-listers like Karan Johar, Ali Abbas Zafar, Kabir Khan, Mini Mathur, Rohit Shetty, Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Varun Dhawan, Natasha Dalal, and more are likely to mark their presence on the special day.

Meanwhile, the wedding festivities are set to take place from December 7 to December 12. The couple reportedly has been booked for hotels for the wedding and hired several companies for different events. According to IANS, rooms for guests have been booked in different hotels in Sawai Madhopur. The teams have also booked cars in bulks to accommodate guests and others for the wedding through car rental services. It has also led to a shortage of car rental services in the Pink City.

Amid all the preparations the couple are yet to make a formal announcement or make their relationship official.