Vicky Kaushal-Katrina's Wedding In Ranthambore: 45 Hotels Booked For The Guests: Report

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are currently hitting the headlines for their rumoured wedding in December. Buzz is that the lovebirds will be getting hitched in a three-day lavish affair in Six Senses Fort in Barwara, Jaipur.

While Vicky and Katrina are quite hush-hush about their wedding, the latest reports floating in the media state that around 45 hotels have been booked in Ranthambore for the guests who would be arriving to attend Vicky-Katrina's nuptials.

A report in ETimes stated a source as saying, "Yahan bahut saare stars aane wale hain from December 7 onward. Salman ka bhi suna tha ki woh December 9 ko aayenge lekin phir suna ki woh nahi aa rahe. Chalo ab dekhte hain kaun aayega aur kaun nahi (Lot of stars expected, Salman too was expected to attend sometime around December 9 but now we hear he is unlikely to make it)."

The source further added "Here the hotels are not too big. Ranthambore has small hotels. So it's not a surprise that more than 40 hotels have been booked for a wedding that will see many Bollywood celebrities coming."

Earlier, a Pinkvilla report had claimed that filmmaker Shashank Khaitan is the first confirmed guest at Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif's wedding. Rumours are rife that superstar Shah Rukh Khan will also be a part of the celebration.

On the other hand, Vicky's cousin Dr Upasana Vohra had brushed off the reports of the rumoured wedding and said, "Reports about preparations to the wedding dates are all rumours being spread in the media. The marriage is not taking place. If such a thing happens, they will announce it. In Bollywood, such rumours are often circulated and later it turns out that it was something else. They are just temporary rumours. I had a talk with my brother recently. There is nothing like that. I don't want to comment on this issue anymore, but the marriage is not taking place at the moment."