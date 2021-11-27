Vicky Kaushal's Cousin Breaks Her Silence On Actor's Wedding With Katrina Kaif

Vicky Kaushal's rumoured relationship with Katrina Kaif has been all over the news since the last few months with rumours flying thick that the alleged lovebirds are planning to tie the knot in a secret ceremony in the second week of December this year.

Speculations are rife that Vicky-Katrina's wedding will be taking place between December 7-12 at the Sixth Senses Fort Barwara in Jaipur. It was even reported that the couple is planning to keep their wedding a hush-hush affair and a no-phone policy has been introduced to prevent the guests from leaking photos and videos.

Amid all these reports, Vicky Kaushal's maternal cousin Dr Upasana Vohra in a chat with Dainik Bhaskar spoke about these reports. She brushed them off as just rumours and said that the couple won't be getting married as of yet.

She said, "Reports about preparations to the wedding dates are all rumours being spread in the media. The marriage is not taking place. If such a thing happens, they will announce it. In Bollywood, such rumours are often circulated and later it turns out that it was something else. They are just temporary rumours. I had a talk with my brother recently. There is nothing like that. I don't want to comment on this issue anymore, but the marriage is not taking place at the moment."

While Vicky's cousin has broken her silence on these reports, there is a strong buzz that the family has given this statement to maintain secrecy on the wedding.

With regards to work, Vicky was last seen in Shoojit Sircar's Sardam Udham while Katrina's last release was Akshay Kumar-starrer Sooryavanshi.