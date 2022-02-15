A Thursday: Atul Kulkarni Recalls How Neha Dhupia Shot Action Sequences Despite Her Pregnancy Uneasiness

As actor Atul Kulkarni gears up for the release of A Thursday, he recalls how actress Neha Dhupia shot for the film like a true professional despite her pregnancy uneasiness.

While speaking to Hindustan Times, Kulkarni said, "I really wonder how she pulled it off because she was so pregnant. I mean, we were all wondering whether she'll have to go to the hospital in between the shots. Or whether she will have to go the same day after her shoot."

He went on to add that he completely admires Dhupia, as she was going through so much, so much uneasiness and she was also shooting action sequences for the film.

Ever since the trailer of A Thursday got shared on YouTube, people have been comparing the film to A Wednesday.

When asked about the same, he said "When people watch the film, they will realise that there is nothing to compare. I am absolutely not thinking about it (the comparisons). There is no similarity at all, no actors or directors, nothing (are same). It is not a sequel to A Wednesday, absolutely, it has nothing to do with that film. It just happens that Thursday comes after Wednesday."

"She would do all that in the rains, she'd be completely wet. I hugged her on the sets one day and told her 'I admire you as a professional actor, hats off to you'. It was very difficult," added the Rang De Basanti actor.

Directed by Behaz Khambata, the film stars Yami Gautam in the lead role. The film will start streaming on Disney+ Hotstar from February 17, 2022.