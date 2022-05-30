Bad News For Aamir Khan As He Gets Trolled Over Repetitive Expressions In Laal Singh Chaddha, PK And Dhoom 3

Last night (May 29, 2022), the trailer of the much-awaited film of Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan Laal Singh Chaddha got unveiled on YouTube, and it has been receiving mixed reactions from netizens. While a section of netizens feel that Aamir has kept the innocence intact in the trailer, another section of netizens feel that the trailer has nothing new in store and also targeted Aamir's repetitive expressions in it.

Many netizens took to Twitter and wrote that they are bored of seeing Aamir's same expressions in Dhoom 3, PK and Laal Singh Chaddha. Some also trolled the actor over his Punjabi accent in the trailer and said that it doesn't sound authentic, and the actor should have done a better job, as he worked for almost four years on the film.

A netizen wrote, "I have seen #ForrestGump and if you compare it with #LaalSinghChaddha then it is nowhere near to its original version, I wish #AamirKhan all the best, may film turns out to be a BIG BLOCKBUSTER but as far as #LaalSinghChaddhaTrailer is concerned Woh Emotions he nahi hai boss."

Another netizen wrote, "Fanwar aside but genuinely Laal Singh Chaddha trailer is just average trailer! movie is A to Z copy of Forrest Gump and absolutely #Aamirkhan ruined legacy of Tom Hanks. Trailer says it all. He did acting like cartoon even after taking 4 years for it."

"Saw #LaalSinghChaddha Trailer- Found it decent- #AamirKhan's act looks like a combo of his PK & Dhoom-3 character.. Treatment is almost similar to #ForrestGump ... Those who have not seen the original would definitely like it more. ? #LaalSinghChaddhaTrailer

One more netizen wrote, "Where is the brilliant actor Aamir Khan? All I see is Samar from Dhoom 3 or an extended version of PK in Laal Singh Chaddha? Hope the film does not disappoint. Not happy with the trailer tho!"

There's no denying that such reactions from netizens might bother Aamir and why not? After all, he has given his four years to this film.

Directed by Advait Chandan, the film is slated to arrive in theatres on August 11, 2022.