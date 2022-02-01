Allu Arjun's Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo (Hindi) To Premiere On February 13

Allu Arjun's 2020 release Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo (Hindi version) is all set to premiere on Dhinchaak, India's leading movie channel, A Goldmine venture, on February 13, 2022. It's indeed a great news for Allu Arjun's fans from north belt of India who wanted to watch his films in Hindi.

Producer Manish Shah Reveals He Has Spent Rs 2 Crore On Hindi Dubbing Of Allu Arjun's Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo

On a related note, in his recent conversation with a media portal, producer Manish Shah revealed that he has spent Rs 2 crore on the dubbing for the Hindi version of the Allu Arjun-starrer.

He had said that no one will find any regional references in the Hindi dubbed version of the film.

He told Pinkvilla, "There is a board room sequence in the original where Allu Arjun is singing songs from South films, we have got it all changed to Hindi songs. We have spent Rs 2 crore on the dubbing. In-fact, all the songs from Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo have been dubbed in Hindi by the same set of singers, who have sung the songs in Telugu."

Kartik Aaryan Warned He Would Quit Shehzada, Was 'Unprofessional': Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo Producer

He had further added that he wants to break the records of Laxmii with Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo.

"Later on, the target is to break Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo records with Pushpa. I am very clear that all the big films will be preserved. Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo will run only on TV at this point of time, and I am not going to bring it on any digital platform, including my YouTube channel," said Shah.