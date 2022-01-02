Atrangi Re Writer Himanshu Sharma On Controversies Around Film: I Wasn’t Making Documentary On Mental Illness

Aanand L Rai's latest directorial Atrangi Re featuring Sara Ali Khan and Dhanush in the lead roles, which is currently streaming on Disney+ Hotstar received mixed reactions from critics, as well as netizens. While many netizens enjoyed the film to the fullest, others criticised the makers saying that Atrangi Re trivilaises mental disorders. When writer Himanshu Sharma was informed about the same, here's how he reacted..

He told Indian Express, "When I chose this story and this concept, I wasn't making a documentary on mental illness. Understanding of human anatomy does not guarantee that you'll understand human beings. There is so much more to the film, to that story called Atrangi Re, it talks about love, loss, and trauma, and how trauma can create so many difficulties for you and how love can fix all of those problems."

He further said that in his head, he used mental issue as a tool, a sugar-coating through which he was telling audience about deep things. So, at times while he was manoeuvring his way, it doesn't mean he was not paying attention to it or he was not being honest towards it.

He further said, "Please look at the characters in the film, all the characters, like Dhanush's Vishu or his friend Madhu (played by Ashish Verma), they all have so much sympathy for the girl. They are dealing with her with utmost sympathy. The idea is that you have to see the film for what it is and not what you want it to be. It is important to see the deeper meanings."

