BeYouNick Opens Up About His Viral Video On Ranbir Kapoor & Alia Bhatt's Wedding; Reveals Why He Is So Sad

Recently, Alia Bhatt commented on a video shared by content creator Nikunj Lotia (popularly as BeYouNick) and netizens went crazy over it. In the video, Nikunj channels his inner Kabir Singh as the song 'Tu Meri Hai Meri Hi Rahegi' plays in the background. His funny take on Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt's wedding left netizens in splits.

While speaking to Hindustan Times, when Nikunj was asked about his first reaction when his video went viral, he said, "I felt like I was doing this [making a video] for the first time. I got the same feeling which I got the first time a video made by me went viral."

He further said that it is not like this is the first time he is making a video, but the response his recent video received was very different. He went on to add that it's not every morning that he gets up and sees his videos getting picked up by so many portals.

When Nikunj was asked if he's really upset that Alia is getting married, he said laughingly, "Yes, I'm very sad for myself."

He also recalled that he has collaborated with Alia during the promotions of Kalank and revealed, "Once when we were shooting for a video together, she told me that if her film does well, she would give me her number. Unfortunately, that movie was Kalank (2019). I never got her number after that."

In the same interview,. when Nikunj was asked what prompted him to make video on Ranbir-Alia's wedding, he said, "With her, I've had a past (laughs). It's out there and like you said, I'm very vocal about how much I love her. Otherwise, I don't go searching for trends and celebrity weddings."

Well, we surely know that there's not only one Nikunj who's heartbroken to learn about Alia's wedding.