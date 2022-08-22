Kangana Ranaut To Sue Popular Film Magazine For Nominating Her: Read Details Inside

Kangana Ranaut is yet again making headlines with a new announcement. The multiple National awards winner has decided to sue a popular film magazine for inviting her to their awards night and nominating her for the Best Actress award. Kangana Ranaut revealed her decision with a note posted on her Instagram story, on August 21, Sunday.

"I've banned unethical, corrupt and totally unfair practices like @filmfare since 2014, but since I have been getting many calls from them for attending their award function this year as they want to give me award for Thalaivii... I am shocked to know that they are still nominating me. It is beneath my dignity, work ethics and value system to encourage such corrupt practices in anyway, that is why I have decided to sue @filmfare ... thanks," reads Kangana Ranaut's post.

The Dhaakad actress's statement came out as a shock for netizens, who are now having major social media discussions on the same. Kangana Ranaut's fans are heaping praises on her for calling out the unethical practices of major film awards ceremonies. However, a large group of netizens feels that the actress-director is making mountains out of molehills just for the sake of publicity.