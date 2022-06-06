Kangana Ranaut Breaks Her Silence On Dhaakad's Box Office Debacle; 'I See A Lot Of Curated Negativity'

Kangana Ranaut's ambitious film Dhaakad failed to find takers at the box office and turned out to be one of the biggest flops in Hindi Film Industry in recent times. But, the film's failure hasn't dampened Kangana's spirits.

The Queen star recently took to her Instagram stories to tell fans that she has blockbuster films lined up for 2022. She said that it's not over yet while addressing the negative feedback that her last release received.

Kangana shared a screenshot of an article which hailed the actress "the box office queen of India" and wrote, "2019 I have Manikarnika 160 crore ka supehit film. 2020 was Covid year, 2021 I have biggest film of my career, Thalaivii, which came on OTT and was huge success."

Citing Lock Upp as an example, the actress continued, "I see lots of curated negativity but 2022 is the year of blockbuster Lock Upp and it's not over yet. I have great hopes with it." Lock Upp marked Kangana Ranaut's debut as a host. It was also her first OTT venture.

Speaking about Dhaakad, the film touted to be India's first female spy thriller, clashed with Kartik Aaryan-Kiara Advani's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 at the box office. While Kartik's horror comedy continues to have a blockbuster run at the ticket windows, Kangana's film turned out to be a major disappointment.

Dhaakad which marked the directorial debut of Razneesh Ghai, has Kangana essaying the role of Agent Agni, a spy who sets out to nab the kingpin of an international human and arms trafficker who has been off the radar for ten years. Arjun Rampal and Divya Dutta essay antagonists in the film.

Speaking about Kangana Ranaut, the actress has multiple projects lined up which includes Tejas, Emergency and Manikarnika Returns: The Legend Of Didda.