Does Salman Khan Need To Worry About Being Fat Shamed After Fans Called Out His Fake Abs?
Recently, a video of superstar Salman Khan went viral on social media, wherein he was seen practicing for his dance performance for the Dabangg tour. Many netizens trolled him for his bloated belly, and accused him of flaunting fake abs in his last release Antim: The Final Truth. While some suggested the superstar to hit gym, others slammed him for allegedly flaunting fake abs in the film. When trade analysts were informed about the same and were asked if Salman needs to worry about such comments, here's what they said...
Mani Shankar On The C-G Effect In Films
While speaking to Deccan Chronicle, filmmaker Mani Shankar said, "Artistes wait till they are really old to start doing senior roles. In cinema years, everyone is 30 until they're 55! Subtle airbrushing is always done.
Bags under the eyes are concealed and pimples are removed. In fact, there's hardly a movie in which the female actor isn't given a touch up during the editing of the film. Male artistes who have fine lines on their face are also given a touch up. During the post-production, protruding bellies are hidden, and abs are given definition."
He Further Said...
"All the A-listers like Salman and Akshay are veteran artists and have a good box office pre-sale value - their movies are sold before they're seen because of the fan following they have," added Shankar.
Taran Adarsh's View On Trolls
Trade analyst Taran Adarsh believes that an actor like Salman Khan is constantly in demand because of his expertise and skills.
He said, "There continues to be a demand for these actors because they are very dedicated to their craft and are good at what they do. Age catches up with everyone. You can criticise actors for their performance but definitely not for their weight or looks."
Does Salman Need To Worry About Being Fat Shamed?
Going by the above statements, it's pretty clear that Salman does not need to worry about being trolled over his weight or age. In several interviews, Salman had mentioned that he does not pay much attention to trolls, as he focuses more on the love that he keeps receiving from his fans.