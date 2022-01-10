Does Salman Khan Need To Worry About Being Fat Shamed After Fans Called Out His Fake Abs?

Mani Shankar On The C-G Effect In Films

While speaking to Deccan Chronicle, filmmaker Mani Shankar said, "Artistes wait till they are really old to start doing senior roles. In cinema years, everyone is 30 until they're 55! Subtle airbrushing is always done.

Bags under the eyes are concealed and pimples are removed. In fact, there's hardly a movie in which the female actor isn't given a touch up during the editing of the film. Male artistes who have fine lines on their face are also given a touch up. During the post-production, protruding bellies are hidden, and abs are given definition."

He Further Said...

"All the A-listers like Salman and Akshay are veteran artists and have a good box office pre-sale value - their movies are sold before they're seen because of the fan following they have," added Shankar.

Taran Adarsh's View On Trolls

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh believes that an actor like Salman Khan is constantly in demand because of his expertise and skills.

He said, "There continues to be a demand for these actors because they are very dedicated to their craft and are good at what they do. Age catches up with everyone. You can criticise actors for their performance but definitely not for their weight or looks."

Does Salman Need To Worry About Being Fat Shamed?

Going by the above statements, it's pretty clear that Salman does not need to worry about being trolled over his weight or age. In several interviews, Salman had mentioned that he does not pay much attention to trolls, as he focuses more on the love that he keeps receiving from his fans.