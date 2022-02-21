Jai Anmol Ambani And Khrisha Shah Tie The Knot; Bachchans, Hema Malini & Other Celebs Attend The Wedding

Tina and Anil Ambani's elder son Jai Anmol Ambani tied the knot with Dysco founder Khrisha Shah in Mumbai over the weekend. Many dignitaries and Bollywood celebs such as Hema Malini, Amitabh Bachchan, Rima Jain, NCP leader Supriya Sule among others graced the star-studded Ambani wedding on Sunday. The nuptials took place at Anil Ambani's Pali Hill residence.

In the wedding pictures, we see bride Khrisha looking beautiful in a traditional red lehenga while Anmol, the groom, donned a cream-colour sherwani with a gold embroidered stole. Supriya Sule took to her social media account to share a few glimpses from the wedding whilst wishing the newlyweds on their matrimony. Take a look!

The Bachchan family, including Amitabh, Jaya, Shweta and Abhishek were also in attendance at the wedding festivities. Hema Malini too graced the ceremony and posted a picture with Jaya Bachchan on her Instagram account. Check out the post below:

Meanwhile, Aparna (Pinky) Reddy dropped a number of pictures from the grand celebration. She wrote in her caption, "Beautiful wedding. god bless Anmol & khrisha .super fun catching up with old friends, Tina & anil are super warm hosts (sic).”

Reddy's picture album features Tina Ambani looking resplendent in a red lehenga while Anil Ambani kept it simple in a cream sherwani.

Tina Ambani's niece Antara Motiwala Marwah also posted some stunning pictures from the wedding, featuring the bride and the groom. The pre-wedding festivities of Anmol and Khrisha commenced with a Mehendi ceremony on February 18. Khrisha’s sister Nriti Shah and Supriya Sule had shared some stunning images of the Ambani family having a gala from the ceremony on social media. Take a look!