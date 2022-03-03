Josh Community Creator Raghav Nayyar Is A Perfect Mix Of Charm And Talent

Josh, India's largest short videos making app has made a mark for itself in the content creation space within a short span of time. It's the go-to-place for viewers when it comes to binging on entertaining videos belonging to multiple genres or languages, or tapping into their creativity to make their own ones.

The platform has been a blessing when it comes to introducing new talents to the world. Their successful collaborations with some of the biggest brands in the country so far have proved that they are numero uno in their game.

One simply cannot deny the pool of talents which exists on Josh. Amongst the lot, one name which has struck a chord with the audience is that of Bhojpuri actor, anchor and dancer Raghav Nayyar. He is one of the top content creators in the Bhojpuri space who has been stealing hearts and how.

Here's a sneak-peek into Raghav Nayyar's Instagram page.

After completing his acting course from Asha Chandra Film Institute, Mumbai in 2015, Raghav started auditioning for roles and bagged a few episodes in Saavdhaan India. However, his dream wasn't limited to small screen and so he turned his attention towards films. His hard work and dedication soon landed him his first Bhojpuri film Halfa Macha Ke Gail which hit the big screens in 2018. He is a recipient of the Rising Star Award of Bhojpuri cinema (IBFA 2018) and was also awarded with 'Kalashree of Bhojpuri cinema' at Sabrang Awards 2018.

Speaking about his upcoming projects, Raghav recently wrapped up the shooting of Laado which is slated to release soon. He has also signed many projects with the prime actors of Bhojpuri film industry.

Keen to get exposure on short video platform, Raghav joined Josh after getting contacted by one of the community managers. Since then, the lad has been ruling the app with 259.2K fans and 1.5M hearts. Talking about his collaboration with Josh, the talented actor says, "How's the Josh Guys? Mine is always high as Josh is one of the best short video platforms I have worked with and I am grateful to the Bhojpuri Community team. Abhishek Pandey and all other Bhojpuri community members are shaping the Josh Bhojpuri community and helping influencers like us. Whenever you want to know a new thing and you get good guidance, it becomes fun. So, I am having fun here on Josh. Thank you so much Josh Community Team!"

Raghav is slowly paving his way to stardom with the help of Josh app.

Here's some awesomeness coming to you from Raghav's Josh page:-

