Josh Content Creator Jaanvi Hatte Breaks Down Stereotypes With Her Engaging Videos

When it comes to the pool of talent on this India's numero uno app, one name which deserves a shout-out is that of Jaanvi Hatte. Touted to be one of the most popular creators in the Josh Hindi community, she is a plus size model, mother and a content creator.

Speaking about her achievements, Jaanvi has won many beauty pageants like Mrs Asia International Plus Size 2021. She was also a winner of the TV Show 'Maharashtra's Super Model'. The Josh influencer was also declared as Mrs Lumiere Queen Plus Size '19 and was a contestant on the dance-based reality show 'Zee Marathi Dancing Queen.'

Giving us an insight into her journey, Jaanvi shared, "Beauty comes in all sizes and I'll make you believe in it'. Keeping this line in mind, I started my modelling career. What started off as a joke with clicking pictures on my phone, soon translated into a long journey. I am a living example that a woman's real life begins after marriage. I came into modelling after embracing motherhood post marriage, and am a parent to a nine-year-old son."

Jaanvi talked about her association with Josh and said, "My journey on Josh has been amazing and great. After coming here, I truly started exploring my video creative skills. Josh is a place where I got to create my identity, learn, grow my video-making skills and much more."

On being asked what she feels about engaging in brand collaborations, she added, "No words can really describe it. But, it feels absolutely amazing. Getting to work with various brands is such a learning experience. Plus making brand collaboration videos is always super engaging with my followers."

With 121.4K followers and 505.6K hearts on Josh app, the plus-sized model has been slowly winning hearts of the audience.

Jaanvi Hatte is spreading body positivity by taking the ramp by storm, and Josh is making sure that her 'jalwa' spreads all over.

