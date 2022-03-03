Karan Johar To Launch Shanaya Kapoor, Lakshya And Gurfateh Pirzada In Bedhadak, Reveals Character Posters

Karan Johar has now finally announced Bedhadak that will be the movie to launch debutantes Shanaya Kapoor, Lakshya and Gurfateh Pirzada in Bollywood. The director-producer took to his social media handle to share the character posters from the movie. The film will be helmed and written by Shashank Khaitan.

Talking about the same, he unveiled Lakshya's intense look from the movie. He captioned the same stating, "Looks that will melt your heart just as easily as his smile will. Presenting @itslakshya as Karan in #Bedhadak. Directed by the maestro of emotions, Shashank Khaitan." Take a look at the same.

Karan Johar then revealed Sanjay Kapoor's daughter Shanaya Kapoor's look from the movie. The actress looks lovely in the poster as she dons a grey tank top with a pink bralette and a black jacket. Shanaya can be seen flaunting her messy hairdo in the same. While her father dropped some red heart emojis on the post, Shweta Bachchan dropped some Nazar emojis on the post.

Karan wrote with the post, "Introducing the gorgeous @shanayakapoor02 as Nimrit in #Bedhadak. An enchanting force to look out for, I can't wait to see the energy she brings onto the screen." Take a look.

Lastly, Karan shared Gurfateh Pirzada's look from the movie wherein he can be seen giving out a fierce stare. Karan Johar captioned the same stating, "His brooding good looks will have you smitten in no time! Watch Angad's character come alive in #Bedhadak with @gurfatehpirzada bringing his effortless suave onto the big screen." Take a look at the same.

Karan Johar then shared a delightful poster wherein Shanaya Kapoor, Lakshya and Gurfateh Pirzada can be seen posing as Nimrit, Karan and Angad respectively. In the first picture, Laskhya and Gurfateh can be seen carrying Shanya in their arms. While the guys are sporting stylish leather attires with jeans, Shanaya is wearing a black corset top with hot pants. Another picture shows the two men staring at Shanaya wherein they can be seen wearing casual Ganji attires while Shanaya can be seen in a yellow tank top and blue shorts.

Karan wrote, "We're bringing to you a new era of love - one that's filled with passion, intensity & boundaries that will be crossed...#Bedhadak." Well, this might leave fans of the newbies super excited who were eagerly waiting for their big-screen debut Take a look at the poster.

Shanaya Kapoor had earlier announced shooting for the project in the form of a heartfelt post. Lakshya was initially supposed to make his debut with Dostana 2 which got shelved and the actor has previously appeared on TV shows like Porus and Warrior High. Gurfateh Pirzada has earlier appeared in the Netflix film Guilty alongside Kiara Advani.