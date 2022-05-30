Kartik Aaryan On Delivering A 100 Crore Collection In Just 9 Days: It Is The Most Surreal Feeling As An Actor!

Kartik Aaryan has been riding on cloud nine ever since Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 released as the actor has been creating various records ever since, from delivering the biggest opening and opening weekend in Bollywood of the year to crossing the 100-crore mark in just 9 days, Kartik has proven his hold at the box office and how.

On being asked about such success of the film, Kartik shares, "During a time like this, having delivered a 100 crore collection within the first 9 days of release alone is the most surreal feeling as an actor. I knew the film would do well, but couldn't have imagined it like this. I owe the success to the team of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, who worked on it so passionately for 3 years, secondly, the makers who delivered their vision of this entertainer so phenomenally and most importantly, the ones who have been pouring it with so much love- the audience, as they have accepted us with their whole hearts."

Talking about celebrating this success of the film and work schedule ahead, Kartik adds, "My biggest celebration for the film happened on the first weekend of the release itself, when I had gone to Gaiety cinema and met the fans. I saw a Housefull board at Gaiety and that was so fulfilling. The amount of love coming from the audience has been so unreal that it only felt satisfactory when I celebrated with them. I danced with them, asked them about the film and me. I am a fan-made star and without them, any celebration is incomplete. I have gotten started on other commitments at work but I am ensuring to take time out whenever I can, to celebrate such mega success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 with the people who have been making it one; the audience and the fans."

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Day 9 Box Office Collection: Kartik Aaryan And Kiara Advani's Film Crosses Rs 100 Crore Mark

Kartik Aaryan On Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Success: Knew The Film Would Do Well, But Couldn't Have Imagined Like This

The young superstar has catapulted his way to the A-league of actors with such a display at the box office, and on being asked about the same Kartik said that he just felt closer to his goal of being the no. 1 actor of the industry.

With Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 now out, Kartik will next be seen in Shehzada, Captain India, Freddy and Sajid Nadiadwala's untitled next.