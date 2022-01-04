Katrina Kaif Flaunts Her Sabyasachi Mangalsutra As She Chills In Her New 'Home Sweet Home'

Katrina Kaif took to her social media handle to give a glimpse of her blissful New Year in her new abode as 'Mrs Kaushal.' The actress shared some stunning pictures of herself wherein she can be seen chilling in her new house. However, what was unmissable was that Katrina was also flaunting her Mangalsutra that was designed by ace designer Sabyasachi.

Talking about the same, Katrina Kaif shared a series of beautiful pictures of herself wherein she is donning a peach-coloured oversized sweater that she has paired up with shorts. Along with her sleek hairdo and flawless skin, the Mere Brother Ki Dulhan actress could be seen wearing her exquisite Mangalsutra. Katrina can be seen posing in her new home and one can see the slight glimpses of the same in the background.

Katrina Kaif Shares A Warm Birthday Wish For Salman Khan, Lauds His Love, Light And Brilliance

One can see a section of the house decorated with plants and flower pots. The overall vibe of the house is extremely light and airy with crisp and elegant furniture and wallpapers. Katrina Kaif gave the location on the post to be 'Home Sweet Home.' The Jab Tak Hai Jaan actress captioned the post leaving a house and a green heart emoji. Take a look at the same.

Meanwhile, Katrina Kaif was spotted dropping off her husband and actor Vicky Kaushal at the airport recently. The actor was presumably on his way to shoot for his upcoming project. The couple shared a cute hug as Vicky bid farewell to his doting wife. The Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya actress also won the internet recently as she left an endearing comment on her brother-in-law and actor Sunny Kaushal's post. The Shiddat actor shared a dapper picture of himself from Vicky and Katrina's wedding. Katrina was quick to comment on the post stating, "Vibe Hai Vibe Hai." Sunny also replied on the same stating, "Isiliye Toh Hype Hai Hype Hai." The netizens could not get enough of the Devar-Bhabhi bond amidst the banter.

Tiger 3: Salman Khan And Katrina Kaif To Head To Delhi To Shoot The Last Schedule Of The Movie

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal tied the knot in the Six Senses Fort Hotel in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan on December 9, 2021. The couple had their close family and friends in attendance for the ceremony. Fans are still gushing over their lovely wedding pictures.