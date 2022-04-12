KGF 2 Star Yash Reacts To Salman Khan's Question On Why Hindi Films Don't Work In The South

It was SS Rajamouli's Baahubali franchise which brought back the trend of pan India films. Following this, the stupendous success of movies like Yash-starrer KGF Chapter 1, Allu Arjun's Pushpa and Ram Charan-Jr NTR's RRR along with the talent cross-overs have redefined Indian cinema and proved that the lines between regional and Bollywood films are slowly blurring.

Recently, while speaking at an event, Bollywood superstar Salman Khan lauded the massive success of Rajamouli's latest release RRR. At the same time, he also raised a pertinent question as to why Hindi films don't work in the South.

KGF star Yash in his latest interview with Bollywoodlife reacted to Salman's query. He said that it is not like that.

According to him, even south films never used to get this kind of reception. It started with people playing dubbed versions here and the audience became familiar with the content of what they were creating. Initially, it started as a joke for entertainment as nobody gave importance to that space.

Yash told the portal that people now have got familiar with their way of storytelling and their cinema. So it has not happened overnight. This has been there for a few years and eventually, they started understanding the content, the expression of the direction and everything.

He explained that the audience got a straight instant connect with Baahubali, SS Rajamouli sir, Prabhas, they took that initiative followed by 'KGF'- it also entered with a commercial angle.

"My director had such a script where I felt it can go pan India, my producers also came on board, we came in, pushed it and people accepted it after there are so many examples," the news portal quoted Yash as saying.

The KGF star further said that in our culture, there are a lot of differences, and that should become our strengths rather than becoming our weaknesses. He said that according to him, it is all about relatability and added that there are lots of films from the North that are massive hits. They have watched a lot of films of Hindi stars and they all love them.

However, although the makers of Hindi films have penetrated the south market, Yash believes that instead of just releasing their movies, they should also consider other aspects like good distribution, good production houses.

He said that the makers should get producers who can sell the movie. Yash told the portal that he would like to see that situation where film releases pan India and added that he hopes that happens soon.

Speaking about KGF 2, besides Yash, the film also features Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon in key roles. The Prasanth Neel directorial is slated to release in multiple languages on April 14.