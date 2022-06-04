Kiara Advani Recalls Her Near-Death Experience In Dharamshala; 'The Chair In My Room Caught Fire..'

Kiara Advani's latest release Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 has turned out to be a money spinner at the box office, and brought the audience back to the cinema halls. The actress in her recent tete with Cosmopolitan magazine, walked down the memory lane and recalled her near-death experience that she had during their college days.

Kiara revealed that she and her batchmates had gone to McLeod Ganj in Dharmashala where they got stuck in the hotel for four days without any water or electricity. Further, on the last night of their trip, the chair in her room even caught fire. Luckily, Kiara and her friends escaped unscathed.

The actress shared, "When I was in college, my batchmates and I went to McLeod Ganj in Dharamshala, where we got stuck in the hotel for four days without any water or electricity. The region had received heavy snowfall, and the temperature was minus degrees; even our bonfire was about to be extinguished soon."

She continued, "On the last night, the chair in my room caught fire...it was a near-death experience! Luckily, one of my friends woke up in time and screamed...we all jumped out of the bed and managed to call the teachers, who broke open the door. It was quite traumatizing. But I think that was the day we all decided to just be grateful. I think such experiences make you look at life in a different light and appreciate it."

In the same interview, Kiara also revealed that while she doesn't believe in ghosts, she doesn't watch horror movies for the fear of sleeping alone in her room.

After Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Kiara Advani will next be seen in Raj Mehta's Jug Jugg Jeeyo. The film also features Varun Dhawan, Neetu Kapoor and Anil Kapoor in pivotal roles.