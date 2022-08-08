Laal Singh Chaddha Advance Booking: Aamir Khan's Film Starts On A Promising Note!

Laal Singh Chaddha, the highly anticipated Aamir Khan starrer is finally all set to hit the theatres on August 11, Thursday. The advance booking of Laal Singh Chaddha has begun a couple of days back, and the official remake of the Hollywood classic Forrest Gump started on a promising note.

Despite #BoycottLaalSinghChadda trending on social media, the Aamir Khan project has collected over Rs. 1.12 Crore from its advance bookings, within the first 24 hours. The trade experts also confirmed that the Advait Chandan directorial has made around Rs. 25.7 Lakh more from the blocked seats. To the unversed, blocked seats are booked directly from the cinema halls, and can't be booked online.

When considering the advance booking rates so far, it is evident that Laal Singh Chaddha is going to have a tremendous opening at the box office. The #BoycottLaalSinghChadda trend has clearly not affected the pre-release hype surrounding the Aamir Khan starrer much. The Mr. Perfectionist, who is well-known for his immense hold at the box office over years, is expected to break many of his own pre-existing records with the Laal Singh Chaddha collections.

Laal Singh Chaddha, which is an official remake of Hollywood classic Forrest Gump, features Aamir Khan in the titular role. The project marks Mr. Perfectionist's second collaboration with director Advait Chandan. Kareena Kapoor Khan is reuninting with Aamir Khan once again for the project. The actress appears as Laal Singh Chaddha's love interest Rupa in the film. The movie also features Telugu actor Naga Chaitanya and Mona Singh in the other pivotal roles. Laal Singh Chaddha is jointly produced by Aamir Khan Productions and Viacom 18 Studios.