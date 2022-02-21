Lara Dutta Bags Dadasaheb Phalke Award For The Best Actress In Supporting Role For Bellbottom

Lara Dutta receives Best Actress in Supporting Role for playing late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in Pooja Entertainments's Bellbottom at a prestigious ceremony of Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2022 held last night, Sunday, February 20. It was a star-studded evening graced by several personalities from the Indian Film Fraternity.

Actor Akshay Kumar, Producer Jackky Bhagnani, and Deepshikha Deshmukh took to social media and congratulated the actress for the achievement. Here's what the Bellbottom team said on the social platforms:

Deepshikha Deshmukh

Congratulations soo well deserved no one could have played Mrs Gandhi better. Need to celebrate soon.

Jackky Bhagnani

Congratulations @LaraDutta. This is amazing, so so so well deserved! Kudos to you for your impeccable performance. No one could have played this character better than you.

Let's celebrate this Soooooon!

Lara Dutta Reveals She Took Time Offscreen As She Was Tired Of 'Playing Hero's Wife'

Akshay Kumar

Congratulations Lara, much deserved. Very happy for you Hugs.

Lara Dutta: OTT Space Has Given Birth To So Many Actors Who Until Now Had Gone Unnoticed

Lara Dutta thanked the makers of Bellbottom, director Ranjit Tewari for giving her the role of Late PM Indira Gandhi. She says, "Always grateful for the opportunities the film industry gives me! Thrilled to win the Dadasaheb Phalke International Film award for Bellbottom. A big thank you to Akshay Kumar, Pooja Entertainment, Producer Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Director Ranjit M Tewari, for the opportunity to play Mrs Gandhi on screen! And this wouldn't be possible without Vikram Gaikwad and his amazing team of makeup and prosthetics artists. And for my fam- my greatest strength."