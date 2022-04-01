Madhu Chopra Yearns To Meet Priyanka Chopra's Newborn Daughter; Says All She Thinks About Is The Little One

Priyanka Chopra's mother Madhu Chopra has not met her granddaughter yet, and she is yearning to hold her into her arms. During her recent tete-a-tete with leading daily, when Madhu was asked if Priyanka and Nick Jonas are expected to visit India anytime soon, she said. "I am always hoping (laughs). Never say never. It's her country, she could come."

When Madhu Chopra was asked how she felt when Priyanka shared the good news with her, she told Times Of India, "It's so joyful! I can't tell you how my heart just goes...I think it's something that I have been waiting for a very long time. It has happened now and I cannot conceal my happiness. I don't even remember Priyanka and my son anymore. All I think about is the little one."

Priyanka's mother further revealed that she has not met the baby yet, because she is still in India while the baby is in LA. She went on to add that she and Priyanka do FaceTime once in a while.

While speaking about Priyanka gracing motherhood, Madhu Chopra said that her daughter is happy and joyous. "This is all I can say for now. But maybe when I go and meet her in the middle of the year, I will be able to answer this better," added Chopra.

In the same interview, she also spoke about how she has raised Priyanka Chopra as a strong woman and recalled that there was a time, when her actress-daughter wanted to back out of the beauty pageant because she didn't win anything. But Madhu Chopra made sure to support her and instilled confidence in her.

She said, "After the smaller events finished and she didn't win anything, she was very upset and cried. She said that she wanted to back out. I told her to just settle down and think that she has got this opportunity that so many other girls don't get. I told her, 'You are intelligent, smart, so just go out there and have fun. You don't have to win anything'. So she went out there without any pressure, which worked. The confidence that she had was because she knew she was not failing us and she did good."