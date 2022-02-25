Madhuri Dixit On Taking A Break From Acting: It Felt Good, I Have Lived Life On My Terms

After featuring in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Devdas alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Madhuri Dixit took a break from actively working in movies to focus on her married life in Denver, Colorado. After a hiatus of five years, the 'dhak dhak' girl made her comeback in Bollywood with Anil Mehta's Aaja Nachle in 2007 and since then, she has starred in Dedh Ishqiya, Total Dhamaal and Kalank.

In her recent interview with ETimes, the diva opened up on her sabbatical and said that it felt good. Madhuri said that she chose to go away from the industry because she wanted to get married and have kids which was a big part of her dream.

The Bollywood star told the tabloid, "It felt good. Because I chose to go away. I chose to get married. I chose to have kids. I did what I wanted to do. We all have our own dreams and having a family and all that was a big part of me. I love kids. I wanted to have kids. So that was a big part of my dream and I was living my dream. I just met the right person and I thought this is a person I want to get married to and I got married. I just have lived life on my terms."

Madhuri said that she looks at stardom as a profession and that when she goes in front of the camera, she is a professional actress and knows what she is doing. She becomes the character which is playing for the camera, but once she returns back home, she is a normal person, because that's the way she has been brought up.

On being asked if it is difficult to maintain her position in the film industry and staying relevant, Madhuri called it a challenging task as she has to reinvent herself and think out of the box.

"You have to think about what will appeal to people. Because not only is it about being famous, you also want to grow as an artist, you want to grow as a person. You want to go forward in life, always. I've never looked back. I've always looked forward, what else I want to do... So when I do that, and if it happens to be something very good, then everything else follows. Think out of the box, try to do something different. I know people will tell you 'don't do this, don't do that, it doesn't suit you. You're such a big star, you can't be doing reels. You shouldn't be doing that.' I listen to myself. Be passionate about it, and you'll never go wrong in life," ETimes quoted the star as saying.

Madhuri Dixit has made her digital debut with the web series The Fame Game which is currently streaming on Netflix.