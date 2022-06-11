Mahima Chaudhry Reveals How She Overcame Breast Cancer; Says She Wanted Her Daughter To Feel She Is Brave

Recently, Anupam Kher shared a video on his Instagram page, wherein actress Mahima Chaudhry revealed how she battled breast cancer. While people were shocked to learn about her battle with cancer, they were also relieved to know that she has recovered from the deadly disease completely.

While speaking to Times Of India, Mahima said that she is glad that she shared it with Anupam Kher. She went on to add that his support has been so strong that now everyone has been calling to check on her. She further said that there have been endless messages and she wants to thank everyone who reached out.

She further revealed that her close friends knew about her battle with cancer, but not her parents.

"My mother was there for me when I told her I had surgery, but she didn't know what it was for. I kept the information from them because it gets difficult for me to take care of her while taking care of myself," said the Pardes actress.

Mahima was diagnosed with cancer at the end of 2021. Her treatment lasted for four months in Mumbai.

While speaking about the same, Mahima said that even though she has recovered completely, it was a difficult journey and the emotions are bound to stay with her for a while.

She said, "I can't even begin to tell you how difficult the treatment was for me. I don't want to talk about that because I don't want people to get rattled by it. It is curable, so I don't want anyone to be afraid of the treatment. I want people to know that I am on the set working now and I am fine. I want women to know that they can fully recover. That's the message I want to give."

In the same interview, Mahima said that she kept her will power strong only because of her daughter.

She said, "If my child told me to eat, even if I couldn't, I would still eat it. I wanted her to feel that I am fine and I am brave. I would put on an act in front of her. I sent her off to my sister's place as I didn't want her to see me like that, but she always came back. She was by my side throughout."