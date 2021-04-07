Mahima Chaudhry Recalls The Time When She Suffered Two Miscarriages During Her Troubled Marriage

Mahima Chaudhry who made her acting debut with Subhash Ghai's Pardes, has been grabbing headlines since the last few days for her recent bare-it-all interview with a leading entertainment portal. From her career-threatening accident to her alleged link-up with Ajay Devgn months after he tied the knot with Kajol, the Dil Kya Kare actress has opened up about her personal life like never before.

While speaking with Bollywood Bubble, Mahima talked about her rocky marriage with Bobby Mukherji and opened up about how she suffered two miscarriages during that phase.

Hinting that she was unhappy during their marriage, the actress told Bollywood Bubble, "You obviously don't tell your parents, you don't tell your people because you feel 'oh, this was one issue' and then you stay back and then one more issue and then you stay back and then I also had a - I was also expecting another child and I had a miscarriage. And then I had another miscarriage, it was all because of you not being happy in that space. Every time I wanted to go out and do an event, go out and do a show, I used to come drop my child at my mother's home and then I stayed back two days and I used to feel I'm so much more comfortable here."

The actress told the news portal that her husband was not by her side during the difficult time. She further added that back in those days, divorce was considered a big thing which isn't the case anymore.

"If you are uncomfortable, you make your family uncomfortable because they don't know how to treat you when they come. They know you are at loggerheads with your partner...now, people are much more comfortable when you come out and tell them that this is not working out. Your family is finally more comfortable."

Mahima further revealed that she finally confided in her mother about her troubled marriage who was quite supportive of it. "She said, 'I saw you struggling, I saw you up and down, and why are you beating yourself up? If it's not, stay here for a while and see does it make you feel better,'" the actress recalled in her interview.

Mahima Chaudhry tied the knot with architect businessman Bobby Mukherji in 2006. In 2011, reports surfaced in the media that the couple had been staying separately due to incompatibility and differences. Finally, they parted ways in 2013. Since then, Mahima has been a single mother to her daughter Ariana.

